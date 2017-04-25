Giants prospect Mazza pitches perfecto for Class-A Augusta
A
A
Share via Email
LEXINGTON, Ky. — San Francisco Giants prospect Domenic Mazza pitched the first nine-inning perfect game in South Atlantic League history Tuesday, a 9-0 win for the Class-A Augusta GreenJackets at Lexington.
The 22-year-old left-hander who attended high school outside San Francisco in Concord struck out nine and threw 85 pitches, 60 for strikes.
Mazza (1-2, 3.48 ERA) was a 22nd-round pick by the Giants in the 2015 amateur draft out of Santa Barbara.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Most Popular
-
The awful death of Jack Webb: Woman says Halifax hospital overcrowding failed her husband
-
Edmonton toddler found dead at church suffered 'life of violence,' police say
-
Just plain stupid: Tristan Cleveland on why Bayers Lake is no place for a QEII outpatient centre
-
Jury in William Sandeson case sees video of interview, photos of text messages