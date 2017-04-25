LA Kings' Gaborik has knee procedure, questionable for camp
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Los Angeles Kings forward Marian Gaborik is questionable for the start of training camp after undergoing an unspecified medical procedure on a chronic left knee injury.
The Kings said Tuesday that the Slovak scorer had the procedure after Los Angeles' season ended earlier this month.
The 35-year-old Gaborik has just 43 points in 110 games over the past two seasons while incurring significant injuries in both campaigns. He is a 15-year NHL veteran under contract for four more years.
Forward Tyler Toffoli and