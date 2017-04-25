McDavid faces off with Kesler when Oilers visit Ducks
A
A
Share via Email
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Connor McDavid is about to get to know Ryan Kesler very well.
When the Edmonton Oilers visit the Anaheim Ducks for their second-round playoff opener on Wednesday night at Honda Center, all eyes will be on the Oilers' 20-year-old superstar and the Ducks' All-Star
"(Kesler) has been up for the Selke (Trophy) for however many years in a row, so that speaks for itself," McDavid said. "He understands his defensive role."
Kesler
"They're playing against probably the best defensive line in all of the NHL," said Edmonton's Patrick Maroon, who was traded by the Ducks 14 months ago.
McDavid had just two goals — one an empty-netter — and two assists in six games against the Sharks, scoring just one point at even strength. Edmonton ran through the defending conference champions anyway, while the Ducks were impressively steady in a four-game sweep of Calgary.
While many NHL teams hesitate to match lines these days, particularly in the amplified intensity of the
"We all want to play against the best players and have the toughest matchups," Silfverberg said. "(McDavid) is a fast skater, and he's good with the puck. It's going to be a challenge for everybody."
Here are more things to watch when the clubs meet in the
ON A ROLL: Anaheim hasn't lost a game in regulation since March 10 while winning its fifth consecutive Pacific Division title, but the Ducks finished just two points ahead of the Oilers. They had to hold off Edmonton down the stretch for the division title and home ice. While the Ducks are an established playoff contender just two seasons removed from Game 7 of the Western Conference finals, the Oilers are in the
ON THE WING: The Ducks' top three
YOUTH IN REVOLT?: McDavid, Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse are all under 23 years old, leading Edmonton to be labeled as a youthful powerhouse. Carlyle won't allow his veteran club to see the Oilers as youngsters, however. "I don't look at them as a young team," he said. "they're not young. They have some very good young players, one specifically in McDavid that stands out, a young
OLD FRIENDS: The Ducks will get a reunion with Maroon, who started his NHL career in Anaheim and played on a line with Getzlaf and Perry. He fell out of
DRAISAITL'S TIME: McDavid is the star, but his German linemate has a knack for wounding the Ducks. Draisaitl scored six goals in five games against Anaheim this season, including two game-winners in overtime.
___
More AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
___
Follow AP Hockey Writer Greg Beacham on Twitter: www.twitter.com/gregbeacham
Most Popular
-
Jury in William Sandeson case sees video of interview, photos of text messages
-
-
Sorry Mexico, step aside China; it's Canada's turn to get blasted by Trump
-
Not lovin' this: Woman charged with impaired driving after collision in drive-thru of Sackville McDonald's