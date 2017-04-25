Monday's Games
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Toronto 118 Milwaukee 93
(Raptors lead series 3-2)
Atlanta 111 Washington 101
(Series tied 2-2)
Golden State 128 Portland 103
(Warriors win series 4-0)
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 6 Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 3 Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 12 Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 2 Toronto 1
National League
Chicago Cubs 14 Pittsburgh 3
Milwaukee 11 Cincinnati 7
Colorado 8 Washington 4
Arizona 7 San Diego 6
San Francisco 2 L.A. Dodgers 1
---
