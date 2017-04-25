NFL reinstates Daryl Washington 3 years after suspension
A
A
Share via Email
TEMPE, Ariz. — The NFL says it has reinstated Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Daryl Washington on a conditional basis three years after he was suspended for multiple violations of the league's substance abuse policy.
The NFL said in a statement that Washington, a second-team All-Pro in 2012, may rejoin the Cardinals to participate in meetings, conditioning work and similar activities.
The Cardinals, however, issued a statement saying that the team's "energy and attention is fully focused" on this week's draft and that it was premature to discuss Washington's potential return to the team.
In a statement, Washington said he was "
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Most Popular
-
The awful death of Jack Webb: Woman says Halifax hospital overcrowding failed her husband
-
Edmonton toddler found dead at church suffered 'life of violence,' police say
-
Jury in William Sandeson case sees video of interview, photos of text messages
-
Sorry Mexico, step aside China; it's Canada's turn to get blasted by Trump