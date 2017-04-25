Opener of Red Sox-Yankees series postponed, makeup July 16
The opener of the three-game series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park has been postponed because of rain.
The game has been rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on July 16.
