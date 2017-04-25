Ottawa 67's coach, GM Brown resigns for personal reasons

Ottawa 67's head coach and general manager Jeff Brown has resigned for personal reasons.

Brown said in a release that moving to Ottawa has been difficult at times for his family. While an Ottawa native, Brown spent four seasons of his NHL career with the Blues and calls St. Louis home.

"When I arrived here three years ago my goal was to bring stability back to what I consider one of the best junior hockey franchises in the country," Brown said in a statement. "I'm very proud to leave my successor an extremely talented group of young men and more draft picks going forward than any other team in the OHL."

Brown spent three seasons as head coach and two as GM with the 67's. The team qualified for the OHL playoffs in each of his seasons behind the bench.

As a GM, Brown was in on a January 2016 blockbuster trade that sent Travis Konecny to Sarnia for Chase Campbell, Sasha Chmelevski and eight draft picks.