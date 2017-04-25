QMJHL Roundup: Armada edge Islanders in Game 3 to take 2-1 series lead

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Joel Teasdale's goal late in the second period stood as the winner as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada edged the Charlottetown Islanders 5-4 on Tuesday in Game 3 of their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League semifinal series.

Pascal Corbeil had a goal and an assist for Blainville-Boisbriand, which leads the series 2-1. Alexander Katerinakis, TJ Melancon and Guillaume Beaudoin also scored.

Filip Chlapik scored twice for the Islanders, who had two third-period goals to pull within one. Adam Marsh and Nicolas Meloche supplied the rest of the offence.

Armada goaltender Samuel Montembeault made 19 saves.

Mark Grametbauer started for Charlottetown, allowing five goals on 19 shots through 40 minutes. Matthew Welsh stopped all seven shots he faced in relief.

Blainville-Boisbriand hosts Game 4 on Wednesday.

---

SEA DOGS 5 SAGUENEENS 0

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Callum Booth made 25 saves and Bokondji Imama scored twice as Saint John took a 2-1 series lead by blanking the Sagueneens.

Samuel Dove-McFalls, Mathieu Joseph and Joe Veleno also scored for the Sea Dogs.

Julio Billia stopped 24 shots for Chicoutimi, which will host Game 4 on Wednesday.