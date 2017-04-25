Rays scratch starter, use 5 relievers to 2-hit Orioles

BALTIMORE — Substitute starter Austin Pruitt combined with four other Tampa Bay relievers on a two-hitter, and the Rays capitalized on Wade Miley's wildness in a 2-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

On another damp and chilly night at Camden Yards, Rays starter Erasmo Ramirez was a late scratch due to "uncertain weather conditions," according to the team.

Pruitt, a rookie right-hander making his first major league start, allowed one hit in three innings. Danny Farquhar followed by getting two outs; Jumbo Diaz went 1 1/3 innings; Chase Whitley (1-0) contributed three perfect innings and Alex Colome worked the ninth for his fifth save.

Tampa Bay pitchers retired 17 straight batters before Chris Davis drew a two-out walk in the ninth. Colome then struck out Mark Trumbo to end it.

Baltimore's lone hits were a double by Jonathan Schoop in the second and an infield hit by Davis in the fourth.

Miley (1-1) gave up only four hits in seven innings, striking out eight. But the lefty issued six walks, including three in the pivotal fourth inning when Tampa Bay went up 2-0.

After Rickie Weeks Jr. and Logan Morrison walked with one out, Tim Beckham hit an RBI single and Derek Norris added a run-scoring fly ball.

Steven Souza Jr. had three hits for the Rays, now 2-7 on the road. Tampa Bay has drawn 14 walks in the first two games of the series.

Baltimore needs to win the finale on Wednesday night to avoid its first series loss.

ROSTER MOVE

The Orioles recalled LH Paul Fry from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned RH Stefan Crichton to the same minor league club.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Souza was in the lineup after bruising his right elbow trying to catch a home run during Tuesday's game against the Orioles. "I woke up and it wasn't extremely unbearable," Souza said. ... RHP Jake Odorizzi (left hamstring) will throw live batting practice on Wednesday and is set to return to the active roster on Monday, manager Kevin Cash said.

Orioles: RHP Chris Tillman (shoulder) is slated to make his third rehab start Thursday against Potomac for Class A Frederick. ... Closer Zach Britton will throw a bullpen session Wednesday and could begin his rehab assignment Friday.

UP NEXT

Rays: Alex Cobb (1-2, 4.88 ERA) starts for Tampa Bay in the series finale. The right-hander is 4-1 with a 1.84 ERA in eight career starts vs. Baltimore.

Orioles: Dylan Bundy (3-1, 1.37 ERA) has pitched 13 straight shutout innings over his last two starts, beating Toronto and Boston.

