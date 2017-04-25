Roosters get golden point win over Dragons in Anzac Day game

SYDNEY, Australia — Mitchell Pearce kicked a field goal four minutes into golden point extra time to lift the Sydney Roosters to a 13-12 win over St. George-Illawarra in the National Rugby League's annual Anzac Day match.

The Roosters scored 12 unanswered points after trailing 6-0 at halftime and were on the verge of winning in regulation time Tuesday but Dragons winger Nene MacDonald barged through four tacklers to score a strong try and Josh Dugan landed a last-minute touchline conversion to level the score and force the extra time.

The win moved the Roosters onto 12 competition points, equal with the Dragons at the top of on the NRL standings.

The Storm, also on 12 points, had a chance to take the outright lead with a match against the 11th-place New Zealand Warriors later Tuesday in Melbourne.

The eighth round yielded some tight results decided on late kicks.

On Friday, Manly edged the Canberra Raiders 20-18 in golden point extra time when centre Dylan Walker landed a penalty from the 40-meter line and the Brisbane Broncos held off South Sydney 25-24 with Anthony Milford's 78th minute field goal.

Walker missed an earlier chance to win the match for Manly when he skewed his conversion attempt wide after Tom Trbojevic crossed for an equalizer in the 76th minute. He got another chance when Raiders lock Joseph Tapine was penalized for an illegal strip on Martin Taupau four minutes into extra time and converted it despite his penalty attempt hitting the cross bar.

In other weekend matches, Parramatta beat Penrith 18-12, Wests Tigers beat the Canterbury Bulldogs 18-12 and the North Queensland Cowboys had a 24-12 win over Newcastle.