Scores and Schedule

Monday's Games

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Toronto 118 Milwaukee 93

(Raptors lead series 3-2)

Atlanta 111 Washington 101

(Series tied 2-2)

Golden State 128 Portland 103

(Warriors win series 4-0)

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 6 Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 3 Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 12 Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 2 Toronto 1

National League

Chicago Cubs 14 Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 11 Cincinnati 7

Colorado 8 Washington 4

Arizona 7 San Diego 6

San Francisco 2 L.A. Dodgers 1

---

Tuesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.

(Rockets lead series 3-1)

Memphis at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

(Series tied 2-2)

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

(Series tied 2-2)

---

MLB

American League

Houston (Keuchel 3-0) at Cleveland (Tomlin 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Ramirez 2-0) at Baltimore (Miley 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-1) at Boston (Porcello 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 2-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 3-0) at Texas (Cashner 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Graveman 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 2-2), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Cole 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Chen 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Feldman 1-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Ross 1-0) at Colorado (Rusin 2-0), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 2-2) at Arizona (Corbin 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1) at San Francisco (Blach 0-0), 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Toronto (Estrada 0-1) at St. Louis (Wacha 2-1), 8:15 p.m.

---

 

