Scores and Schedule

Monday's Games
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Toronto 118 Milwaukee 93
(Raptors lead series 3-2)
Atlanta 111 Washington 101
(Series tied 2-2)
Golden State 128 Portland 103
(Warriors win series 4-0)
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 6 Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 3 Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 12 Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 2 Toronto 1
National League
Chicago Cubs 14 Pittsburgh 3
Milwaukee 11 Cincinnati 7
Colorado 8 Washington 4
Arizona 7 San Diego 6
San Francisco 2 L.A. Dodgers 1
---
Tuesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.
(Rockets lead series 3-1)
Memphis at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
(Series tied 2-2)
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
(Series tied 2-2)
---
MLB
American League
Houston (Keuchel 3-0) at Cleveland (Tomlin 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Ramirez 2-0) at Baltimore (Miley 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-1) at Boston (Porcello 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 2-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Santana 3-0) at Texas (Cashner 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Graveman 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 2-2), 10:07 p.m.
National League
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Cole 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Chen 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Feldman 1-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Ross 1-0) at Colorado (Rusin 2-0), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 2-2) at Arizona (Corbin 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1) at San Francisco (Blach 0-0), 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Toronto (Estrada 0-1) at St. Louis (Wacha 2-1), 8:15 p.m.
---
