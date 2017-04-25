Seattle's Haniger leaves game with strained oblique
DETROIT — Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger has left Tuesday night's game at Detroit with a strained oblique.
Haniger was removed after hitting a single in the third inning, his second hit of the game. The 26-year-old outfielder is batting .338 this season. His injury came just as shortstop Jean Segura returned to the Mariners from the disabled list.
Danny Valencia replaced Haniger as a pinch runner in the third, then stayed in the game and homered two innings later.
