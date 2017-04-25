Siakam scores 32, Raptors 905 down Vipers 95-85 in Game 2 of D-League Finals
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Raptors 905 forced a deciding Game 3 in the NBA D-League Finals with a 95-85 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday.
Pascal Siakam led the way with a game-high 32 points and 10 rebounds as Toronto's D-League affiliate tied the best-of-three championship series at a game apiece.
Fred VanVleet added 16 points, E.J. Singler had 15 and Burlington, Ont., native Brady Heslip scored 11 for Raptors 905, which will host Game 3 on Thursday.
Kyle Wiltjer had 25 points for the Vipers and Darius Morris added 19 points.
Raptors 905 shot 44 per cent from the field and 31 per cent from three-point range.
