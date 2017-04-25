Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant conditionally reinstated

PITTSBURGH — The NFL has conditionally reinstated Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant from his yearlong suspension. The decision could give the team a big boost for the 2017 season.

Bryant was suspended in March 2016 for a second violation of the league's substance abuse policy.

The league said Tuesday that Bryant may work out at the team facility and participate in meetings. He will not be cleared for all preseason activities, including practices and games, until the league has confirmed Bryant has found "clinical resources" in Pittsburgh.

Bryant caught 76 passes for 1,314 yards during his first two seasons, in 2014 and 2015. His return could ease some of the pressure on All-Pro teammate Antonio Brown.

___