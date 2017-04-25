Titans pick up 5th-year option on left tackle Taylor Lewan

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have picked up the fifth-year option on Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan.

General manager Jon Robinson announced the move Tuesday.

The 11th pick overall in 2014, the 6-foot-7 Lewan helped anchor a much-improved offensive line last season. The Titans ranked third in the NFL in rushing offence and also tied for seventh-fewest sacks allowed with 28 a year after giving up a league-worst 54 sacks in 2015.

Robinson says he talked with Lewan on Tuesday morning and picking up the option was an easy decision. The general manager says they'll likely have discussions about a contract extension with someone who did a really nice job for them last season.

The Titans also announced cornerback Bennett Okotcha, who did not report for the off-season program, is retiring.

