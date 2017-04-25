Titans pick up 5th-year option on left tackle Taylor Lewan
A
A
Share via Email
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have picked up the fifth-year option on Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan.
General manager Jon Robinson announced the move Tuesday.
The 11th pick overall in 2014, the 6-foot-7 Lewan helped anchor a much-improved offensive line last season. The Titans ranked third in the NFL in rushing
Robinson says he talked with Lewan on Tuesday morning and picking up the option was an easy decision. The general manager says they'll likely have discussions about a contract extension with someone who did a really nice job for them last season.
The Titans also announced cornerback Bennett Okotcha, who did not report for the
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.
Most Popular
-
Jury in William Sandeson case sees video of interview, photos of text messages
-
Edmonton toddler found dead at church suffered 'life of violence,' police say
-
Not lovin' this: Woman charged with impaired driving after collision in drive-thru of Sackville McDonald's
-
Trump's trade tirade against Canadian dairy continues: ‘Watch!’