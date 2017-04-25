Toronto FC star striker Sebastian Giovinco named MLS player of the week
NEW YORK — Toronto FC star forward Sebastian Giovinco has been named Major League Soccer's player of the week.
Giovinco's two-goal performance helped power Toronto to a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Friday.
He was also named to the MLS team of the week and his second-half free kick goal in the 82nd minute has been nominated for goal of the week.
Giovinco now has three goals this season and leads MLS with 34 shots and 13 shots on goal.
The player of the week is selected by a panel of print, television, radio and online media reporters.
