Toronto Raptors look to end recent run of failure in Game 6 on the road

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors are hoping to do what they haven't been able to accomplish three times in recent years — close out a playoff series in Game 6 on the road.

The Raptors failed to do so last year against Indiana and Miami, although they rallied to win Game 7 at home both times. Three years ago, they lost Game 6 in Brooklyn and were eliminated in seven by the Nets.

The Raptors head to Milwaukee, looking to change their Game 6 fortune Thursday and advance to a conference semifinal series with Cleveland.

The Cavaliers have already won their first-round series.

Forward DeMarre Carroll says the Raptors could use the rest afforded by closing out the Bucks sooner than later.