White Sox place Putnam on DL, recall Beck from Charlotte
CHICAGO — Right-hander Zach Putnam has been placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Chicago White Sox because of inflammation in his pitching elbow.
The 29-year-old Putnam has a 1.04 ERA in seven relief appearances, striking out nine in 8 2/3 innings while allowing two hits and one walk. The move was retroactive to Sunday.
Right-hander Chris Beck was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte before Tuesday night's game against Kansas City. The 26-year-old is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA and one save in five minor league relief appearances.