Arsenal in touch with top 4 after beating ailing Leicester
LONDON — Arsenal moved within four points of the Champions League places with a 1-0 victory over Leicester on Wednesday.
Nacho Monreal's late shot flew in off Leicester defender Robert Huth in the 86th minute to settle the meeting of last season's top two clubs, whose fortunes have nosedived in the Premier League this season.
While reigning champion Leicester is only six points above the relegation zone with five games remaining, Arsenal's mission is returning to the top four. Arsene Wenger's side is four points behind fourth-place Manchester City with six games to go.