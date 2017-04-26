Calhoun single in 11th leads Angels past A's, 2-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout found a new way to help the Los Angeles Angels win, and Calhoun finished what his star teammate started an inning later.

Trout cracked his first career extra-innings home run, then Calhoun ripped a two-out single in the 11th inning to score Danny Espinosa and send the Angels to a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.

Jesse Hahn pitched eight innings for Oakland and JC Ramirez went seven for Los Angeles as the game remained scoreless until Josh Phegley and Trout hit solo homers in the 10th.

Phegley crushed the first pitch he saw from Jose Alvarez for his first career pinch-homer. Trout then led off with a shot just inside the right field foul pole off closer Santiago Casilla.

Ryan Madson (0-2) allowed singles to Espinosa and Calhoun in the 11th after Brooks Pounders (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win. Madson said he had second thoughts about throwing Calhoun an 0-1 fastball.

"I wasn't going to go with that pitch," Madson said. "I definitely should have stepped off and rethought it. It was off the plate, but it was up."

Manager Mike Scioscia got his 1,500th career victory.

Andrelton Simmons bounced a hit to right in the fifth for the only hit against Hahn, and Simmons was then caught in a rundown attempting to steal. Hahn struck out six and walked two, dropping his ERA to 2.08 this season. He's allowed just three hits in 14 innings over his past two starts.

"It was fun to watch his curveball," Madson said. "They know it's coming, it's hard to hit."

The A's didn't get their first hit off Ramirez until Jaff Decker singled in the fourth, and he was erased quickly attempting to steal. Ramirez said he didn't feel pressure to match Hahn.

"I tried to just focus on myself and make good pitches," Ramirez said. "Obviously I see what he was doing, but I didn't put too much pressure on me. I just said to myself, 'Just try to get the zero every inning.' And that's what I did."

Ramirez held the A's scoreless on two hits and two walks, striking out seven. He threw 92 pitches, after tossing 83 and 75 in his first two starts. It was the best start by an Angels pitcher this season.

It was only Ramirez's third start for the Angels after 111 career relief appearances.

"It's a big difference," Ramirez said. "I had trouble going through the lineup a second and third time. Now I'm not saying it's easy, but I'm getting used to it and comfortable doing it."

TRAINERS' ROOM

Athletics: Oakland placed CF Rajai Davis (left hamstring strain) on the 10-day disabled list. The A's have nine players on the DL. To take Davis' spot, the A's called up OF Ryan LaMarre, acquired from the Angels on Sunday.

Angels: Simmons remained in the lineup at shortstop. He had collapsed awkwardly at the plate to avoid a pitch Monday and remained on his back for several moments before continuing. Said Scioscia: "I think he was just taking stock."

RECORD RUN

All of Scioscia's 1,500 wins have come with the Angels, the only team he's ever managed. He's one of just six managers to collect 1,500 wins with one team.

DROUGHT KILLER

Espinosa, who turned 30 on Tuesday, was hitless in his last 18 at-bats when he led off the bottom of the 11th with a single past first baseman Yonder Alonso.

UP NEXT

Athletics: LHP Sean Manaea (1-1 4.43 ERA) looks to continue his strong recent performances Wednesday against the Angels. Manaea has allowed only two runs in the 11 innings of his last two starts.

Angels: RHP Matt Shoemaker (0-1) is still trying to find his form after undergoing brain surgery last September after being hit on the head by a line drive. He is 4-2 with a 3.49 ERA in 11 games vs. the A's.

