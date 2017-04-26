Clayton Kershaw strikes out seven, Dodgers beat Giants 2-1

SAN FRANCISCO — Clayton Kershaw struck out seven over seven innings in another impressive performance in San Francisco's home ballpark, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Giants 2-1 Tuesday night to end a four-game losing streak against their rival.

Buster Posey extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI single in the third that put the Giants ahead, but then Yasiel Puig singled in a run in the fourth and Adrian Gonzalez's groundout drove in another.

The Dodgers, who were on the other end of a 2-1 result a night earlier, also ended a six-game skid at AT&T Park to avoid matching the franchise's longest winless stretch in San Francisco from April 21-Sept. 28, 2015.

Lefty Ty Blach (0-1) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings making his first start in place of injured Madison Bumgarner. The ace southpaw bruised his ribs and sprained the AC joint in his pitching shoulder in a dirt bike accident last Thursday during a day off in Colorado.

Brandon Crawford grabbed his right groin immediately after rounding first when he followed Posey's two-out single in the eighth with a base hit off Kenley Jansen. The shortstop was looked at by athletic trainer Dave Groeschner then came out of the game.

Pinch-hitter Brandon Belt then struck out to strand Posey on third as the tying run.

In the ninth, Cody Bellinger beat out an infield single in his major league debut after being called up by the Dodgers to start in left field. A day after San Francisco promoted top prospect Christian Arroyo to play third base, the Dodgers brought up their top prospect from the same 2013 draft class.

Arroyo also got his first major league hit — and a lengthy standing ovation — on a single in the first after going 0 for 4 with three groundouts and a strikeout in his debut a day earlier after being called up from Triple-A Sacramento.

Kershaw (4-1) allowed six hits and one run, walking one as he improved to 11-4 in 19 outings and 18 starts in San Francisco's waterfront ballpark. Jansen finished for his fifth save and the 15th of his career recording four outs.

Justin Turner matched his career-best hitting streak at 11 games with a first-inning single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urias will be back in the majors to start Thursday's series finale for the Dodgers, and he may be up for good. "We can now get Julio here, and he can be with us for the duration," Roberts said. ... Bellinger was needed given the injuries: CF Joc Pederson is on the disabled list with a strained right groin, while LF Franklin Gutierrez is on the DL with a left hamstring strain. INF Logan Forsythe is also sidelined by a broken right big toe.

Giants: An MRI exam on Matt Cain's tight right hamstring that he felt during his win Monday showed no problems and he is slated to take his next turn in the rotation. ... CF Denard Span did some cage work and was set to take batting practice on the field Wednesday with the hope he will be back in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale. He has a mild right shoulder sprain that forced him out of Saturday's game at Colorado after he hurt it long-tossing. ... Manager Bruce Bochy said the Giants are likely to use the bereavement list for Crawford, who will miss games Wednesday and Thursday to attend the funeral of his sister-in-law, who recently died of an asthma attack. ... Posey got a break from catching duties and played first until going behind the plate in the ninth.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (1-0, 3.29 ERA), who has never beaten the Giants in six outings and two starts, makes his third start of the year and second in a row trying to stick in the rotation.

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (3-1, 5.25) looks to bounce back from his lone loss last weekend at Colorado.

___