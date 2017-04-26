Goldschmidt leads Diamondbacks to 9-3 win over Padres

PHOENIX — Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs to match a team record with his fourth straight multi-RBI game, Patrick Corbin struck out nine in seven innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks rolled over the San Diego Padres 9-3 Tuesday night.

Arizona eked out a one-run victory in the series opener Monday after nearly blowing a 7-1 lead. The Diamondbacks jumped on Clayton Richard (2-3) early in the second game and kept hitting to match the 2008 team for the franchise's best home start at 10-2.

Arizona became the first team since the 2005 Chicago White Sox to homer in the first inning in five straight games on a solo shot by Goldschmidt.

Goldschmidt finished with four of the Diamondbacks' 16 hits, Chris Owings had three RBIs and Daniel Descalso also hit a solo homer.

Corbin (2-3) allowed two runs and eight hits, including a solo homer by Jabari Blash in the seventh inning.

The Diamondbacks are the best in baseball at hitting with two outs — .283 entering Tuesday — and were at it again against Richard.

Goldschmidt got a rare day off Monday and returned with a bang, hitting the first pitch he saw over the left field foul pole into the second deck for a two-out, solo homer.

Arizona scored three more with two outs in the second, on Owings' two-run triple and Goldschmidt's run-scoring single. That gave Goldschmidt multiple RBIs in four straight games with a plate appearance, matching a team record set six times previously, last by Welington Castillo in 2016.

A.J. Pollock and Owings each had run-scoring hits off Richard in the fourth inning to push Arizona's lead to 6-1.

Richard allowed six runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Corbin struck out the side in the first inning and gave up a run-scoring single to Yangervis Solarte in the third inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: RHP Jhoulys Chacin was scheduled to have an X-ray on his left foot after fouling a ball off it against the Diamondbacks on Monday night, though he's not expecting to miss his next turn in the rotation.

Diamondbacks: Arizona shuffled its upcoming rotation while awaiting word on Shelby Miller's forearm tightness. RHP Zack Godley will be recalled from Triple-A Reno to start on Wednesday, with Taijuan Walker and LHP Robbie Ray following him.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Trevor Cahill is holding hitters to a .182 batting average heading into Wednesday's start against the Diamondbacks, including .121 by lefties.

Diamondbacks: Godley appeared in 27 games last season with the Diamondbacks, including nine starts, finishing 5-4 with a 6.39 ERA.

