Greening OT hero as Marlies edge Devils; Toronto leads best-of-five series 2-1

TORONTO — Colin Greening scored 45 seconds into overtime as the Toronto Marlies edged the Albany Devils 3-2 on Wednesday in American Hockey League playoff action.

Toronto leads the best-of-five series 2-1 and will host Game 4 on Friday.

Brendan Leipsic had a pair of goals in regulation time for the Marlies, the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kasimir Kaskisuo made 27 saves for the win.

John Quenneville and Carter Camper replied for Albany. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 22 shots in net.