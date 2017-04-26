Heads of South American soccer sent $128M in bank transfers

SANTIAGO, Chile — The leaders of South America's soccer confederation transferred $128.6 million between 2000 and 2015 to personal accounts, suspicious accounts, or unauthorized third-party accounts, according to an audit released Wednesday by Ernst & Young.

According to the audit presented to the annual CONMEBOL congress in the Chilean capital, the confederation's former president Nicolas Leoz transferred $26.9 million to his personal accounts. Leoz was the president for 27 years until resigning in 2013 for what he said were health reasons.

The audit also found $58 million in payments "to third parties without adequate documentation," payments of $33.3 million to "unidentified accounts," and $10.4 million to "suspicious third-parties."

"We had said that we would have four pillars, and the first two pillars were clear accounts and accountability," said Alejandro Dominguez, the president of CONMEBOL who commissioned the audit last year. "Today we are accountable to the leaders and the whole world of football."

Leoz, 88, is one of three ex-presidents of CONMEBOL accused on corruption charges by the United States Department of Justice. He is in Paraguay fighting extradition to the United States.