Jose Abreu leaves White Sox game vs. Royals with hip injury

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu has left Wednesday's game against the Royals with a mild right hip flexor strain.

Abreu was injured as he went to his right for a Cheslor Cuthbert ground ball in the fifth inning against Kansas City. Abreu dropped the ball and was charged with an error on the play.

The team announced he will be re-evaluated in Detroit before Friday's game and is day to day.