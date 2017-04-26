Sports

Jose Abreu leaves White Sox game vs. Royals with hip injury

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu follows through on an RBI double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu follows through on an RBI double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu has left Wednesday's game against the Royals with a mild right hip flexor strain.

Abreu was injured as he went to his right for a Cheslor Cuthbert ground ball in the fifth inning against Kansas City. Abreu dropped the ball and was charged with an error on the play.

The team announced he will be re-evaluated in Detroit before Friday's game and is day to day.

Abreu had hit two doubles early on in his fourth straight multi-hit game.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular