Sports

Middlesbrough helps survival bid with win over Sunderland

Sunderland manager David Moyes reacts while looking over the pitch from the touchline during the English Premier League soccer match against Middlesbrough, at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England, Wednesday April 26, 2017. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Sunderland manager David Moyes reacts while looking over the pitch from the touchline during the English Premier League soccer match against Middlesbrough, at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England, Wednesday April 26, 2017. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

MIDDLESBROUGH, England — Middlesbrough sent Sunderland closer to relegation and helped its own faint hopes of survival with its first Premier League win in more than four months on Wednesday.

Marten de Roon put the ball through goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's legs after eight minutes to earn a 1-0 victory over last-place Sunderland.

Middlesbrough is six points behind 17th-place Hull with four games to go to stay in the Premier League. Sunderland is 12 points from safety with five games remaining, although it has a game in hand over Hull.

