Milovan Rajevac hired to coach Thailand's national team

BANGKOK — Milovan Rajevac has been hired as head coach of Thailand's national team to replace Kiatisak Senamuang, who quit last month amid public pressure during a dismal World Cup qualifying campaign.

Football Association of Thailand Vice-President Wittaya Laohakul announced the one-year deal with Rajevac on Wednesday, saying the 63-year-old Serbian would start on May 4.

Rajevac, who led Ghana to the World Cup quarterfinals in 2010, was among a list of candidates including former Saudi Arabia coach Marcos Paqueta of Brazil and former Thai national coach Winfried Schaefer.

"The contract with Rajevac is for one year as of now," Wittaya said. "Thai football is in a transformation, which is chance for the new coach to prove himself."

The former Red Star Belgrade player has previously worked in Asia as a coach with Saudi club Al Ahli and the Qatar national team.

"We have chosen Rajevac because of his vision and his background in Asian football," Wittaya said. "We will evaluate him on a daily basis. Apart from the team results, the game pattern will be taken into consideration as well."

Rajevac's first assignment will be a friendly against Uzbekistan in Tashkent on June 6 followed by a World Cup qualifier against the United Arab Emirates in Bangkok on June 13.