Nashville's Fiala leaves on stretcher with leg injury

Nashville Predators' Ryan Johansen (92) and Viktor Arvidsson, left, of Sweden, offer encouragement to teammate Kevin Fiala, of Switzerland, as Fiala is taken off on a stretcher after being injured during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — Nashville forward Kevin Fiala has left Game 1 of the Predators' second-round series against St. Louis with a left leg injury.

Fiala was hit by Blues defenceman Robert Bortuzzo and went hard into the boards behind the St. Louis net at 1:46 of the second period. He left the ice on a stretcher.

Fiala was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. The team says he is "alert and in stable condition."

The 20-year-old Fiala was selected by Nashville with the 11th pick in the 2014 draft. He scored two goals in the Predators' first-round sweep against the Blackhawks.

Nashville had a 3-2 lead against St. Louis in the third on Wednesday night.

