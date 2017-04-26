Nashville's Fiala leaves on stretcher with leg injury
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ST. LOUIS — Nashville forward Kevin Fiala has left Game 1 of the Predators' second-round series against St. Louis with a left leg injury.
Fiala was hit by Blues
Fiala was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. The team says he is "alert and in stable condition."
The 20-year-old Fiala was selected by Nashville with the 11th pick in the 2014 draft. He scored two goals in the Predators' first-round sweep against the Blackhawks.
Nashville had a 3-2 lead against St. Louis in the third on Wednesday night.