Nashville's Fiala leaves on stretcher with leg injury

ST. LOUIS — Nashville forward Kevin Fiala has left Game 1 of the Predators' second-round series against St. Louis with a left leg injury.

Fiala was hit by Blues defenceman Robert Bortuzzo and went hard into the boards behind the St. Louis net at 1:46 of the second period. He left the ice on a stretcher.

Fiala was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. The team says he is "alert and in stable condition."

The 20-year-old Fiala was selected by Nashville with the 11th pick in the 2014 draft. He scored two goals in the Predators' first-round sweep against the Blackhawks.