OHL Roundup: Steelheads beat Petes, advance to OHL championship series

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Mississauga Steelheads will be playing for the Ontario Hockey League's J. Ross Robertson Cup.

Matthew Mancina made 24 saves for his second shutout of the series as Mississauga toppled the Peterborough Petes 7-0 on Wednesday to sweep the Eastern Conference final in four games.

Mancina, who was a member of the Petes for two seasons prior to 2016-17, is 8-1-0 in the post-season with a 1.90 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.

Owen Tippett, Trent Fox, Jacob Moverare, Vili Saarijarvi and Michael McLeod had a goal and an assist apiece for the Steelheads, who were the second seed in the East. Brendan Harrogate and Ryan McLeod rounded out the offence.

Dylan Wells stopped 24-of-31 shots for the Petes, who were the No. 1 seed in the East.

Mississauga went 0 for 1 on the power play while Peterborough failed to score on two chances with the man advantage.

---

OTTERS 4 ATTACK 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Warren Foegele's short-handed goal at 10:03 of the third proved to be the difference as Erie beat the Attack to even the Western Conference final at two games each.

Jordan Sambrook, Kyle Maksimovich and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Otters, who host Game 5 on Friday. Troy Timpano made 27 saves for the victory.

Owen Sound's offence came from Santino Centorame, Matt Schmalz and Jonah Gadjovich, with Nick Suzuki picking up a pair of assists. Michael McNiven turned away 31-of-35 shots in defeat.