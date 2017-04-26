Orioles use 4-pitch walk in 11th inning to beat Rays 5-4

BALTIMORE — Seth Smith drew a bases-loaded walk from Danny Farquhar to force in the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Wednesday night.

After the Rays scored a run in the top of the 11th, the Orioles answered against closer Alex Colome (0-1). Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Jonathan Schoop, who hit a sacrifice fly. Ryan Flaherty walked to reload the bases, and Farquhar entered and issued a four-pitch walk to end the 4-hour, 8-minute contest.

Alec Asher (1-0) got the win for the Orioles despite giving up an RBI single to Jesus Sucre in the 11th.

Baltimore took two of three from Tampa Bay and has not lost a series this season.

Tim Beckham hit two home runs for the Rays, who rallied from an early three-run deficit to force extra innings.

Dylan Bundy gave up two runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings for Baltimore. He left with a 3-2 lead, but the bullpen gave it up.

Down 3-2 in the eighth, Tampa Bay used a double, a hit batter and a walk to load the bases with no outs. Darren O'Day entered and got a force out at the plate before an infield out by Brad Miller tied it.

Rays starter Alex Cobb allowed three runs, two earned, and eight hits in five innings. Though he pitched decently, one poor throw in the field proved costly.

Baltimore went up 3-0 in the second inning, getting five hits and scoring twice when the Rays committed two errors on the same play.

The wacky sequence began when Smith singled with Flaherty on first. After Kevin Kiermaier threw wildly to third base from centre field, Cobb retrieved the ball near the Tampa Bay dugout. Cobb's errant throw to third went into left field, allowing Flaherty and Smith to race home.

Beckham's drive leading off the third ended Bundy's run of consecutive scoreless innings at 15. It was the first home run allowed by Bundy in five starts.

Beckham connected again in the fifth to bring Tampa Bay within 3-2.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: RHP Jake Odorizzi (hamstring) said he felt pain-free and "really fresh" while throwing 65 pitches during a four-inning simulated game. He is expected to come off the DL on Monday when the Rays visit the Marlins. ... OFs Mallex Smith (hamstring) and Colby Rasmus (groin) are both rehabbing in the minors and "all the reports are very good," manager Kevin Cash said.

Orioles: OF Joey Rickard (sprained finger) played both games of a doubleheader with Class A Delmarva as DH and will likely be activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, manager Buck Showalter said. ... Closer Zach Britton (forearm) is on the mend and could begin his rehab assignment with Class AA Bowie on Friday.

UP NEXT

Rays: After taking Thursday off, Tampa Bay calls on LHP Blake Snell (0-2, 3.38 ERA) on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series in Toronto.

Orioles: Following a day off, Baltimore sends struggling Kevin Gausman (1-2, 7.50 ERA) to the mound to face New York at Yankee Stadium.

___