PSG into French Cup final with 5-0 win over Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain remains on course to defend its domestic treble after advancing to the French Cup final with a 5-0 win over a Monaco team filled with fringe players on Wednesday.

With his side still fighting for the league title and the first leg of a Champions League semifinal against Juventus scheduled next Wednesday, Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim rested his main players at the Parc des Princes.

PSG, which has already won the domestic League Cup with a 4-1 victory over Monaco in the final, will be up against Angers in the French Cup final on May 27.

Without prolific strikers Radamel Falcao and Kylian Mbappe, Jardim started eight players from the club's academy, with four Monaco players tasting professional football for the first time.

Monaco had two chances early in the first half through Valere Germain and Abdou Diallo, but goalkeeper Alphonse Areola made good saves to deny both of them.

Julian Draxler broke the deadlock in the 26th minute with a simple tap-in after Monaco goalkeeper Morgan De Sanctis failed to block a shot from Angel Di Maria. The Monaco youngsters' lack of experience was on display five minutes later when Edinson Cavani, the league's top scorer, took advantage of a poor clearance to make it 2-0 with a backheel flick from Di Maria's cross.

Safwan Mbae, one of Monaco's four debutants, scored an own goal soon after the interval from another Di Maria cross as he tried to clear the ball, Blaise Matuidi added PSG's fourth in the 52nd minute and Marquinhos completed the rout in the 90th.