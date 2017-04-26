QMJHL Roundup: Ratelle lifts Sagueneens over Sea Dogs, evening series 2-2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Joey Ratelle broke a 3-3 deadlock at 19:46 of the third period to lift the Chicoutimi Sagueneens over the Saint John Sea Dogs 4-3 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff action.

Chicoutimi tied the best-of-seven semifinal 2-2. Saint John, N.B., will host Game 5 on Friday.

Brendan Hamelin had a pair of goals for the Sagueens while Mark Bzowey added the other.

Mathieu Joseph scored twice for the Sea Dogs. Bokondji Imama rounded out the offence.

Julio Billia made 30 saves for the win as Callum Booth kicked out 19-of-23 shots in defeat.

Chicoutimi went 0 for 4 on the power play while Saint John scored once on three chances with the man advantage.

---

ARMADA 4 ISLANDERS 2

Boisbriand, Que., — Pierre-Luc Dubois struck twice and Alex Barre-Broulet had a goal and two helpers as the Armada beat Charlottetown to go up 3-1 in their semifinal series.

Shaun Miller also scored for Blainville-Boisbriand, which got a 34-save outing from Samuel Montembault.

Carl Neill and Alex Dostie found the back of the net for the Islanders, who host Game 5 on Saturday. Matthew Welsh stopped 16-of-20 shots in defeat.

Charlottetown's Daniel Sprong was handed a game misconduct at 19:51 of the third after receiving a major for checking to the head. Dostie and Armada forward Christian Wejse were ejected for fighting on the same stoppage of play, while Wejse earned an extra misconduct for being the aggressor.