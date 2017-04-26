Sports

Rangers avoid another series sweep with 14-3 win over Twins

Texas Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo of South Korea makes contact on a foul all during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Arlington,Texas, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Joey Gallo took a couple of hits to score the tiebreaking run, Ryan Rua connected for a grand slam and the Texas Rangers avoided another series sweep with a 14-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

Rua's first career slam came in the eighth and Shin-Soo Choo, who had already tripled in the inning, added a three-run homer to cap the late eight-run outburst.

Gallo was hit by a pitch leading off the sixth against Taylor Rogers (1-1). The young Texas slugger scored on a wild pitch by another reliever to make it 3-2, and was struck on the back of the right shoulder by catcher Chris Gimenez's throw after the ball ricocheted hard off the brick backstop.

