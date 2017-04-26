Saskatoon's Steve Laycock edges Scotland's Tom Brewster 5-4 at Champions Cup

CALGARY — Saskatoon's Steve Laycock defeated Scotland's Tom Brewster 5-4 in Wednesday's early draw at the Champions Cup curling competition.

Laycock scored a single in the eighth end for the victory at the WinSport Arena. Peter de Cruz of Switzerland dumped Scotland's Grant Hardie 8-1 in the other early men's game.

In women's play, Sweden's Anna Hasselborg topped American Jamie Sinclair 6-4, Switzerland's Alina Paetz defeated Scotland's Eve Muirhead 7-2 and Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland beat China's Bingyu Wang 8-1.

Three more draws were scheduled for later Wednesday.