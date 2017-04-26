Scores and Schedule
Tuesday's Games
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Houston 105 Oklahoma City 99
(Rockets wins series 4-1)
San Antonio 116 Memphis 103
(Spurs lead series 3-2)
Utah 96 L.A. Clippers 92
(Series tied 2-2)
---
MLB
American League
Houston 4 Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 2 Baltimore 0
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.
Detroit 19 Seattle 9
Minnesota 8 Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 10 Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 2 Oakland 1 (11 innings)
National League
Chicago Cubs 1 Pittsburgh 0
Miami at Philadelphia, ppd.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Milwaukee 9 Cincinnati 1
Washington 15 Colorado 12
Arizona 9 San Diego 3
L.A. Dodgers 2 San Francisco 1
Interleague
Toronto 6 St. Louis 5 (11 innings)
---
Wednesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
(first game of series)
Edmonton at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
(first game of series)
---
AHL Playoffs
First Round (best-of-five)
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
(Bears lead series 2-0)
Albany at Toronto, 7 p.m.
(Series tied 1-1)
St. John's at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
(Series tied 1-1)
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
(Checkers lead series 2-1)
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
(Griffins lead series 2-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.
(Series tied 2-2)
Chicago at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
(Series tied 2-2)
---
MLB
American League
Kansas City (Karns 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 0-4), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 2-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Cobb 1-2) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-1) at Boston (Sale 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 2-0) at Detroit (Norris 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Santiago 2-1) at Texas (Hamels 1-0), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati (Davis 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Glasnow 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Volquez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Roark 2-0) at Colorado (Chatwood 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Cahill 1-2) at Arizona (Godley 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 1-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 3-1), 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Toronto (Latos 0-0) at St. Louis (Martinez 0-3), 8:15 p.m.
---
