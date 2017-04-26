Scores and Schedule

Sports

Tuesday's Games

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Houston 105 Oklahoma City 99

(Rockets wins series 4-1)

San Antonio 116 Memphis 103

(Spurs lead series 3-2)

Utah 96 L.A. Clippers 92

(Series tied 2-2)

---

MLB

American League

Houston 4 Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 2 Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.

Detroit 19 Seattle 9

Minnesota 8 Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 10 Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 2 Oakland 1 (11 innings)

National League

Chicago Cubs 1 Pittsburgh 0

Miami at Philadelphia, ppd.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Milwaukee 9 Cincinnati 1

Washington 15 Colorado 12

Arizona 9 San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 2 San Francisco 1

Interleague

Toronto 6 St. Louis 5 (11 innings)

---

Wednesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

(first game of series)

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

(first game of series)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round (best-of-five)

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

(Bears lead series 2-0)

Albany at Toronto, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 1-1)

St. John's at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 1-1)

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

(Checkers lead series 2-1)

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

(Griffins lead series 2-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.

(Series tied 2-2)

Chicago at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

(Series tied 2-2)

---

MLB

American League

Kansas City (Karns 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 0-4), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 2-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Cobb 1-2) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-1) at Boston (Sale 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 2-0) at Detroit (Norris 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Santiago 2-1) at Texas (Hamels 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Davis 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Glasnow 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Volquez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Roark 2-0) at Colorado (Chatwood 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Cahill 1-2) at Arizona (Godley 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 1-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 3-1), 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Toronto (Latos 0-0) at St. Louis (Martinez 0-3), 8:15 p.m.

---

 

