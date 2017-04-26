Sunderland manager Moyes charged by English FA

LONDON — The English Football Association has charged Sunderland manager David Moyes for his comments to a female reporter.

The incident happened following a BBC interview after Moyes' last-place Premier League team drew at Burnley in March.

The FA says "it is alleged the Sunderland manager's remarks were improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute."

Although the post-match interview was over, the camera was still running and footage of the incident was published weeks later by a newspaper.