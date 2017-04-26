Thames has 1 of Brewers' 14 hits, hurt in win over Reds

MILWAUKEE — Major League home run leader Eric Thames scored twice before leaving with an injury and Orlando Arcia homered and had three RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Ryan Braun snapped out of a 5-for-22 slump with a two-run double and a single off Reds starter Rookie Davis (0-1) and Jett Bandy had three hits and two RBIs, helping the Brewers win their fourth game overall against the Reds this season.

Thames, who leads the majors with 11 homers, appeared to be favouring his left hamstring as he stretched before the Reds batted in the eighth. Manager Craig Counsell talked with him near first base before the two walked off the field. Jesus Aguilar replaced Thames.

Thames singled, walked and scored twice, extending his Milwaukee franchise record for April to 27.

Wily Peralta (4-1), the only Brewers starter not to get a hit, laboured through five-plus innings. He gave up two homers to Scott Schebler and one each to Joey Votto and Adam Duvall. Peralta matched his season high with seven strikeouts, scattered eight hits and walked two.

Davis faced 10 batters in the first and allowed hits to the first five batters. The Brewers scored five runs on a season-high seven hits in an inning, highlighted by Braun's two-run double and Hernan Perez's sacrifice fly.

Davis was lifted after Arcia's two-run homer and Villar's base hit in the third. Davis allowed eight runs — seven earned — on 11 hits in 2 2-3 innings, the shortest of his three career starts. Reinstated from the disabled list before the game, the right-hander walked one and struck out two in his first appearance since being hit on the right forearm by Pittsburgh's Jameson Taillon on April 11.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: OF Phillip Ervin was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to make room for Davis. . The Red will activate C Devin Mesoraco for Friday's game in St. Louis.

Brewers: Thursday is the second off day of the season for Milwaukee. "Your relievers are mostly what you worry about," Counsell said. "They've pitched a lot of innings, but they've handled it well."

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Tim Adelman (0-2, 2.70 ERA) makes his third appearance and second start of the season on Friday night in the opener of a three-game road series against Lance Lynn (2-1, 2.70) and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brewers: RHP Chase Anderson (2-0, 1.13) makes his fifth start of the season on Friday night in the opener of a weekend series against Bartolo Colon (1-2, 4.50) and the Atlanta Braves. Anderson is 2-0 with a 2.92 ERA in two career starts against them.

