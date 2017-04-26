Tottenham trims Chelsea's lead to 4 points by beating Palace
LONDON — Tottenham trimmed Chelsea's lead to four points again by edging past Crystal Palace 1-0 on Wednesday, with Christian Eriksen clinching the north London team's eighth successive Premier League win.
Top-scorer Harry Kane teed up Eriksen to unleash the dipping shot from around 25 yards (meters) in the 78th minute into the bottom corner of the net.
Tottenham's bid for a first title since 1961 rests on Chelsea dropping points on the five-game final stretch. Palace is seven points above the relegation zone.