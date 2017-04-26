Tuesday's Games
Tuesday's Games
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Houston 105 Oklahoma City 99
(Rockets wins series 4-1)
San Antonio 116 Memphis 103
(Spurs lead series 3-2)
Utah 96 L.A. Clippers 92
(Series tied 2-2)
---
MLB
American League
Houston 4 Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 2 Baltimore 0
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.
Detroit 19 Seattle 9
Minnesota 8 Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 10 Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 2 Oakland 1 (11 innings)
National League
Chicago Cubs 1 Pittsburgh 0
Miami at Philadelphia, ppd.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Milwaukee 9 Cincinnati 1
Washington 15 Colorado 12
Arizona 9 San Diego 3
L.A. Dodgers 2 San Francisco 1
Interleague
Toronto 6 St. Louis 5 (11 innings)
---
