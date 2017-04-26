Sports

Tuesday's Games

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Houston 105 Oklahoma City 99

(Rockets wins series 4-1)

San Antonio 116 Memphis 103

(Spurs lead series 3-2)

Utah 96 L.A. Clippers 92

(Series tied 2-2)

---

MLB

American League

Houston 4 Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 2 Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.

Detroit 19 Seattle 9

Minnesota 8 Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 10 Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 2 Oakland 1 (11 innings)

National League

Chicago Cubs 1 Pittsburgh 0

Miami at Philadelphia, ppd.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Milwaukee 9 Cincinnati 1

Washington 15 Colorado 12

Arizona 9 San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 2 San Francisco 1

Interleague

Toronto 6 St. Louis 5 (11 innings)

---

