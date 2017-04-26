Wales defender Taylor banned for 2 games for harsh tackle

ZURICH — Wales defender Neil Taylor has been banned for two World Cup qualifying games for a red-card tackle that broke the leg of an Ireland opponent.

The Welsh soccer federation said Wednesday that the FIFA disciplinary panel imposed the ban. Taylor, who plays for Swansea, will miss matches at Serbia on June 11 and against Austria on Sept. 2.

FIFA rules require a ban of at least one match for serious foul play.

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman's right leg was broken by Taylor's challenge during the teams' 0-0 draw in Dublin on March 24. The Everton defender's leg was visibly damaged before he was carried off on a stretcher.