Want to succeed at the NFL draft? Copy the Patriots
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The New England Patriots are, without a doubt, the NFL's model franchise over the past decade, so it makes sense that the rest of the league would take a close look at how Bill Belichick and Co. have gone about constructing their roster, especially when it comes to the draft.
An examination by The Associated Press of league draft data from 2007-16, and last season's rosters, provides insight into what makes a team like the Patriots a year-in, year-out success — and those such as the Cleveland Browns or Los Angeles Rams a mess, season after season.
When the draft begins Thursday, these are some basic tenets that front-office types surely will have in mind if they attempt to follow New England's lead: stockpile as many picks as possible; go relatively heavy on the
And, yes, they do want to try to recreate what the Patriots have achieved over the last 10 years, including a league-high 126 wins (20 more than anyone else), four Super Bowl appearances (twice as many as anyone else) and two NFL championships (no one has more).
"You start looking at the teams that win, the teams that win the divisions all the time, the teams that were in the Super Bowl (and) in contention all the time. You just start studying how they all do it, and really, you come to the conclusion that the draft is the key," Washington Redskins director of college scouting Scott Campbell said. "Teams that turn the corner suddenly after two or three years, you can go back and look at their drafts, and they've hit on the top players and (lower-round) players."
Let's face it: Not every evaluator — or evaluation — is correct. Tom Brady, who just earned his fifth Super Bowl championship with the Patriots, is the most famous example, of course, lasting until the sixth round.
Plus, front-office personnel and coaches change over time, so that can affects teams' draft philosophies over a span as long as a decade. There are, to be sure, other obvious factors such as: Have teams hit on certain positions in the past? Do they particularly need to build up one side of the ball or the other? Are they really looking for starters or simply content to find quality depth? Are they seeking immediate help or willing to wait for talent to develop?
Still, here are some of the conclusions that can be drawn:
ADD PICKS ... OR MAYBE DON'T ANYMORE
It is no accident that the Patriots made the most draft selections over the last 10 years, 92 (that's 22 more than the number a team would use if it merely used its alloted one per round). That gave them extra opportunities to "hit" on a pick. Interestingly, though, just as some other teams, notably the Browns, seem to have caught onto — read "copied" — that strategy, New England appears ready to shift directions now, discarding its first-rounder this time in a trade with New Orleans for receiver Brandin Cooks.
New England spent 53
DON'T STRESS SKILL
Maybe it's owing to their luck with Brady, but the Patriots have stayed away from drafting a lot of folks at the skill positions: QB, RB, WR, TE. They spent only 25
O-LINE
When it comes to
FIND A GUY AND KEEP HIM
Based on information available at Pro Football Reference , only about a third of Patriots' draft picks have become primary starters over a full season at their position. Even the next-worst team in that regard, the Redskins, are at 38
___
AP National Writer Eddie Pells contributed to this report.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich