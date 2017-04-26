WHL Roundup: Kolesar scores 2 as Thunderbirds take 2-1 series lead

KELOWNA, B.C. — Keegan Kolesar scored his second of the game 19:40 into the third period as the Seattle Thunderbirds edged the Kelowna Rockets 2-1 on Tuesday in Game 3 of their Western Hockey League semifinal series.

Kolesar gave Seattle, which lead the series 2-1, a 1-0 lead with his first of the game 11:33 into the second period.

Calvin Thurkauf tied it up for the Rockets on a power play in the third.

Thunderbirds goaltender Carl Stankowski made 34 saves. Kelowna's Michael Herringer stopped 12 shots.

The Rockets host Game 4 on Wednesday.

---

HURRICANES 3 PATS 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Jadon Joseph scored the go-ahead goal 13:54 into the second period as the Hurricanes beat Regina for a 2-1 lead in their series.

Brennan Menell and Egor Babenko also scored for Lethbridge, which will host Game 4 on Wednesday. Tyler Wong had two assists.

Dawson Leedahl had the lone goal for the Pats.