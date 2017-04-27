Arizona's Miller considering Tommy John surgery for UCL tear

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Shelby Miller has a partially torn ligament in his elbow and is considering Tommy John surgery.

Miller said Thursday that he has a tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament, but it was not a 100 per cent tear. He also has a flexor strain in his elbow.

Miller has been on the disabled list since Monday with right forearm soreness and consulted with three different doctors who came up with similar diagnoses.

Miller was transferred to the 60-day DL on Thursday and will decide whether to have Tommy John surgery or try rehab, which might include stem cell injections to promote healing.