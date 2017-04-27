Ben Gamel has RBI single in 9th, Mariners beat Tigers 2-1
DETROIT — Ben Gamel had an RBI single in the ninth inning to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 2-1 on Thursday.
Kyle Seager doubled off Francisco Rodriguez (1-2) with one out, and Gamel followed with his hit to right-
The Mariners closed the series with two one-run victories after falling 19-9 in the opener.
Detroit starter Justin Verlander allowed one unearned run on five hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out eight.
Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma gave up an unearned run in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed three hits and a walk and struck out three.
Seattle threatened in the second when Nelson Cruz doubled and took third on a grounder, but Verlander struck out Gamel and retired Guillermo Heredia. Cruz reached again in the sixth, when
Collins countered in the bottom of the inning, doubling and scoring when Robinson Cano misplayed Victor Martinez's grounder.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Mariners: RHP Steve Cishek (hip) is scheduled to pitch an inning for Double-A Arkansas, marking the first time he has pitched back-to-back days during his recovery process. Cishek hopes to be return to Seattle's bullpen in early May.
Tigers: SS Jose Iglesias was activated from the concussion list before the game, and LHP Kyle Ryan was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Ryan posted a 7.94 ERA in eight relief appearances, allowing nine hits and seven walks in 5 2/3 innings.
UP NEXT
Mariners: LHP Ariel Miranda (1-2, 4.35) will face Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco (2-1, 1.65) to start a three-game series in Cleveland.
Tigers: LHP Matthew Boyd (2-1, 3.86) takes on former teammate Mike Pelfrey (0-1, 4.15) as the Chicago White Sox visit Detroit for a weekend series. Pelfrey was released by the Tigers this spring despite being owed $8 million in the last year of his contract.
