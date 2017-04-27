Bills select LSU's White with the 27th pick in NFL draft

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills addressed a need by selecting LSU cornerback Tre'Davious White with the 27th pick in the NFL draft, while also adding two more selections in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds, White was a three-plus-year starter who finished with six interceptions in 48 games.

He fills a hole in the secondary on a team that's in transition under rookie coach Sean McDermott. Buffalo lost starter Stephon Gilmore, who signed with AFC East rival New England in free agency, and also cut No. 3 cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.

It's the trade the Bills that was a stunner, and a clear indication of McDermott's influence in the draft process.

Buffalo traded the No. 10 pick to move down 17 spots and acquire the Chiefs' third-round pick, 91st overall, and their first-round pick next year.

In making the deal, McDermott turned to his mentor, Chiefs coach Andy Reid. A defensive specialist, McDermott spent his first 12 NFL seasons working his way up the coaching ranks with the Reid-coached Philadelphia Eagles.

Acquiring an additional first-round pick provides the Bills a valuable asset next year. It puts Buffalo in a position to either use both picks or incorporate them into trade assets should the team elect to address other needs including what has been its most unsettled position of quarterback.

Tyrod Taylor returns for a third season as starter, though his future beyond this season remains uncertain after he restructured his contract last month. In reworking his contract, the Bills retained the right to release him without sustaining a significant hit on their salary cap.

The 42-year-old McDermott is quickly establishing his presence in Buffalo in the three months since being hired to replace Rex Ryan, who was fired in the final week of last season.

With a detail-oriented approach and a "follow the process" message, the former Carolina Panthers defensive co-ordinator has quickly made his presence felt on what had been a team that lacked discipline in the past two seasons under Ryan.

And unlike Ryan, McDermott has been allotted additional control over the team's roster and influence over the Bills draft plans.

McDermott's rise comes at the expense of general manager Doug Whaley, whose long-term job security remains in question.

Buffalo is coming off a 7-9 finish in which the team extended its playoff drought to 17 years — the longest active drought in North America's four major professional sports.

The Bills enter Friday with three picks — a second-round selection (44th overall), and a pair of third-rounders (75th and 91st). Expect them to address several pressing needs at receiver and linebacker.

___