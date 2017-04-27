Bruno Caboclo has 31 points, Raptors 905 win NBA D-League championship

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Raptors 905 are the NBA D-League champions.

Forward Bruno Coboclo led the way with a game-high 31 points and 11 rebounds as Raptors 905 downed the Rio Grande Valley Vipers 122-96 on Thursday to take the best-of-three final 2-1.

Toronto's D-League affiliate dropped Game 1 on the road before returning home to the Hershey Centre in Mississauga, Ont., for Games 2 and 3.

Caboclo went 13 for 19 from the floor, including 5 of 7 from three-point range.

Guard Fred VanVleet added 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting for Raptors 905. Forward Pascal Siakim scored 17 points en route to being named playoff MVP after averaging 18 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals.