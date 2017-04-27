Bruno Caboclo has 31 points, Raptors 905 win NBA D-League championship
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Raptors 905 are the NBA D-League champions.
Forward Bruno Coboclo led the way with a game-high 31 points and 11 rebounds as Raptors 905 downed the Rio Grande Valley Vipers 122-96 on Thursday to take the best-of-three final 2-1.
Toronto's D-League affiliate dropped Game 1 on the road before returning home to the Hershey Centre in Mississauga, Ont., for Games 2 and 3.
Caboclo went 13 for 19 from the floor, including 5 of 7 from three-point range.
Guard Fred VanVleet added 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting for Raptors 905. Forward Pascal Siakim scored 17 points en route to being named playoff MVP after averaging 18 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals.
Guard Troy Williams led the Vipers with a team-high 23 points.
