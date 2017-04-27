Canada loses round-robin finale at world mixed doubles championship

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Canada's Joanne Courtney and Reid Carruthers lost their final round-robin game Thursday afternoon at the world mixed doubles curling championship, falling to American siblings Becca and Matt Hamilton 8-6.

Canada finished third in its round-robin pool with a 5-2 record, behind the U.S. (7-0) and the Czech Republic's Zuzana Hajkova and Tomas Paul (6-1).

"We'll have to park that (loss to the U.S.), and just make sure we stay confident going into tomorrow," said Courtney. "It all comes down to execution in mixed doubles. There were a lot of heavy draws in that game, so if we can be at the top of the rings tomorrow, we'll be in a good spot."

Canada will be seeded 13th in the 16-team playoffs, and will take on fourth-seeded Gina Aitken and Bruce Mouat of Scotland on Friday morning. Scotland finished fourth at the 2016 world mixed doubles championship in Karlstad, Sweden.