Canada's John Morris tops Switzerland's Peter de Cruz at Champions Cup

CALGARY — Canada's John Morris defeated Switzerland's Peter de Cruz 7-5 on Thursday morning at the Champions Cup curling competition.

Morris, from Vernon, B.C., scored three points in the final end for the victory.

Greg Balsdon of Kingston, Ont., defeated Toronto's John Epping 10-7 in the other early men's game at the WinSport Arena.

In women's play, American Jamie Sinclair topped China's Bingyu Wang 7-4 and Sweden's Anna Hasselborg posted an 8-5 win over Jacqueline Harrison of Mississauga, Ont. Alina Paetz of Switzerland needed an extra end to get by Sweden's Isabella Wrana 6-5.

Three more draws were scheduled for later Thursday.