Eagles draft defensive end Derek Barnett from Tennessee

PHILADELPHIA — Derek Barnett has followed Reggie White to Philadelphia after breaking the Minister of
The Eagles selected the defensive end with the No. 14 pick in the NFL draft Thursday, upgrading their pass rush after spending most of the
Barnett had 32 sacks in three seasons at Tennessee. The Eagles and their fans can only hope he compares to White, a Hall of Famer who was a dominant force on Buddy Ryan's
"He's a legend. I know how big he is here," Barnett said.
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Barnett didn't test well in the pre-draft process, but the Eagles need a player to consistently put pressure on quarterbacks. Fletcher Cox led the team with 6
"What Derek is highly proficient at is at the top of his rush," said Joe Douglas,
"So when the D-lineman gets to the top, he is excellent. Excellent ankle flexion, excellent ability to bend at the top and finish. He can close," Douglas said. "And he uses a variety of moves. He uses the speed rush. He can use power."
