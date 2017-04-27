FIFA fines Albania $100,000 for fan disorder in Italy

ZURICH — FIFA has fined the Albanian soccer federation 100,000 Swiss francs ($100,500) for improper conduct by fans who forced a World Cup qualifying match in Italy to be stopped.

Play was delayed for nine minutes in Palermo last month when Albania fans threw flares on the field despite warnings earlier in the game.

Albania has been fined by FIFA for fan incidents at four of its five World Cup qualifiers.

Italy, which won the game 2-0, was fined 15,000 Swiss francs ($15,075).

Brazil, Argentina and Mexico were again fined for the latest round of anti-gay slurs aimed by fans at opposing goalkeepers despite a FIFA campaign to curb the practice in Latin America.